HARRISONBURG, Va (WRIC) — For the first time since 1983, the Dukes of James Madison University and the Cavaliers of the University of Virginia will face off on the gridiron.

Almost exactly 40 years after the last time the two teams played, the Dukes will head to Charlottesville to take on the Cavaliers on Sept. 9, 2023.

The Dukes will be in their second year as a Football Bowl Subdivision team, joining the Sun Belt Conference on July 1, 2022. JMU will play three other non-conference opponents during the 2023 season, those are yet to be announced.

JMU is set to play five games against Atlantic Coast Conference teams over the course of their first seven years as an FBS team. Those games will be against Louisville (2022), Virginia (2023), North Carolina (2024, 2028) and Virginia Tech (2025).

JMU has an all-time record of 1-2 against UVA in football. Their first matchup, on Oct. 13, 1979, was a blowout victory for the Cavaliers, 69-9. The second game between the two teams, on Sept. 18, 1982, was the biggest victory in Dukes history up to that point, having defeated Virginia 21-17. The aforementioned most recent game between the two ended with a narrow victory for Virginia, 14-21.