HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — James Madison University (JMU) and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, an alum of the university, have released a joint statement on the ongoing controversy surrounding the football team being barred from postseason play.

After it was reported that JMU would not sue the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) for denying its requests to play in the postseason, the university and Attorney General released the following joint statement on Friday, Nov. 24:

“We would like to be absolutely clear that JMU and its leaders consulted with, and have continued to act upon, the advice of outside counsel every step of the way. There was a strong consensus, which included outside counsel, the Attorney General, and university administration and athletics leadership, on the course of action. The university is continuing to explore every avenue to provide a postseason bowl opportunity for its deserving football team and has been working diligently to do so. The university’s leadership stands firmly behind its student-athletes and has fought hard for them throughout this historic season.”

JMU’s athletics programs are currently in their second seasons as part of the Sun Belt Conference, a move that took the school’s football team from the second-highest level of collegiate competition to the highest.

The NCAA has a rule barring teams from participating in all postseason play, including bowl games and the College Football Playoff, during their first two years in the highest tier of college football. JMU requested waivers to participate in this year’s postseason on two occasions, but both requests were ultimately rejected by the NCAA.

Because JMU’s football team would not be able to participate in these postseason games despite leading the Sun Belt with a 10-1 record and being ranked as high as No. 18 in the nation during the regular season, Miyares threatened legal action against the NCAA.

JMU would later reverse course after a loss to Appalachian State University ended the team’s undefeated streak, saying that the school would “hold off” on pursuing legal action but is “continuing to pursue all avenues to get into a postseason bowl game.”

JMU said that this decision was made in conjunction with the school’s legal counsel, as well as Miyares himself.