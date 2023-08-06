LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Liberty Flames (LU) football program has announced the passing of freshman offensive lineman Tajh Boyd, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 19. LU said Boyd joined the program last January.

Boyd is from Chesapeake, Virginia. He played football at Oscar Smith High School where he won consecutive state football titles.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Tajh’s family, his teammates and friends, our football coaching staff, as well as our entire athletics department and the greater Liberty University community. We grieve together as a family and will seek guidance, comfort and understanding from the Lord during these difficult times” said Liberty Flames head football coach Jamey Chadwell.

“When you come to the Mountain, you immediately become a part of the Liberty University family and something truly special. We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly,” said Liberty Flames Director of Athletics Ian McCaw.