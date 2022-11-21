RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After performing well in the regular season, the Richmond Spiders and William & Mary Tribe football teams are headed to the FCS Playoffs, which kick off this weekend.

The playoff format for the Football Championship Series, the second-highest subdivision of college football, is a bracket featuring 24 teams, eight of which have a first-round bye.

The Tribe, having earned the No. 5 seed, earned a bye and will play their first playoff game at home against the winner of the first-round matchup between Eastern Kentucky and Gardner-Webb, which will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Richmond will face the Davidson Wildcats at home in the first round at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The Spiders and Tribe, both of whom play in the Colonial Athletic Association, faced off at Robins Stadium in Richmond for the final game of their regular seasons on Saturday, Nov. 19. The game ended in a win for William & Mary, who share this year’s conference title with New Hampshire after both teams lost just one game all season. Richmond, who went 6-2 against CAA teams, tied with Elon for the second-best record in the conference.