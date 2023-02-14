RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Football League has announced which college players have been invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, and two of them are from the Richmond area.

The two players are Kei’Trel Clark, a cornerback at Louisville University and Isaiah Moore, a linebacker at North Carolina State. Both attended high school in Chesterfield County.

Kei’Trel Clark graduated from Manchester High School, where he earned first-team all region and second team all-state honors as a defensive back and was ranked the No. 2 punt returner in the country by MaxPreps.

Clark played at Liberty University as a freshman, where he had 38 tackles and six pass break-ups across seven starts. Clark transferred to Louisville ahead of his sophomore season and finished the year tied for second in the Atlantic Coast Conference and 12th nationally with 11 pass break-ups. Clark’s play during his sophomore year earned him second-team All-ACC honors.

Clark made second-team All-ACC again his junior year, during which he made a total of 40 tackles and led the Cardinals with nine pass break-ups before tearing his ACL eight games into the season. Returning to Louisville for his senior season, Clark totaled 51 tackles and returned an interception for 46 yards.

Isaiah Moore graduated from L.C. Bird, where he played linebacker and tight end. As a senior, Moore had 106 tackles, 15 sacks and three interceptions. Rivals.com ranked him the 30th-ranked player in Virginia and scout.com ranked him the No. 69 outside linebacker in the national and No. 3 in Virginia.

Moore redshirted a year and earned the Phillip Rivers Freshman of the Year Award during his first season on the field at NC State, ranking third on the team in tackles and tackles for loss. His sophomore year, Moore ranked third on the team in tackles again, recording eight against Georgia Tech and ten against Syracuse.

In his junior season, Moore was the second-leading tackler on the team with 94, ranked tenth in the ACC for tackles per game with 7.8 and was an All-ACC honorable mention. After a game against Liberty, Moore earned the ACC Linebacker of the Week award for recording 13 tackles and scoring a safety — the Wolfpack’s first in ten years.

In his senior season, Moore led returning Power 5 linebackers in tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage with 27 and earned another All-ACC honorable mention.

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine will take place from Feb. 27 to March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.