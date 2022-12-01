RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia Union University (VUU) Panther is in the running for the most prestigious award in Div. II football.

Jada Byers, a running back for the VUU football team, has been named one of the nine finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded to the best player in Div. II football.

Byers, a New Jersey native, is the first Panther to be named a finalist for the award, which is considered to be the Heisman Trophy of Div. II football.

“Proud is an understatement at this point. Jada deserves every accolade he has received,” said VUU Head Football Coach Dr. Alvin Parker. “The end-of-the-year awards signify the accomplishments we have made as a program. Jada is a big part of our program, and he models what it is to be a student-athlete at VUU. This is not only huge for Virginia Union but for the whole HBCU community.”

Byers broke the CIAA record for rushing yards in a single season, with 1928 — more than anyone else in college football this year. He also had more all-purpose yards than every player in college football except one — Cornell Beacham, Jr., a junior at Div. III Mount St. Joseph.

Byers had his best rushing game of the season against Valdosta State on Sept. 10, when he rushed for 319 yards — including a 52-yard run — and scored three touchdowns. He rushed for over 100 yards in every game he played this year except for their season opener against Virginia University of Lynchburg.

The winner of the Harlon Hill Trophy will be announced on Friday, Dec. 16.