WATCH LIVE: Interim head football coach for Virginia Tech, J.C. Price, speaks after departure of Justin Fuente

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Following the departure of Justin Fuente from the Virginia Tech football program earlier this week, J.C. Price — the interim head coach for the rest of the 2021 season — is holding a news conference.

Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock indicated on Tuesday, Nov. 16 that a national search is underway to fill Fuente’s position, which he agreed to leave after six seasons with the university.

Fuente reportedly declined Virginia Tech’s offer to finish out the final two weeks of the regular season, including games against the Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Cavaliers.

The newly-named interim head coach, Price, was a team captain and a third-team All-America selection for the Hokies as a senior in 1995, according to Virginia Tech Athletics.

During his career, Price spent eight seasons at James Madison University (2004-2011) and nine seasons with Marshall University (2012-2020). He then returned to Blacksburg as co-defensive line coach/defensive recruiting coordinator in 2021.