WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — In their first appearance in the FCS playoffs in seven years, the William & Mary Tribe Football team defeated the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs 54-14 to move on to the quarterfinals against the Montana State Bobcats.

The Tribe’s 40-point victory was the largest in school history, breaking a record they set against Jackson State in 1996. The Tribe also set school records in points, rushing yards, total yards and forced turnovers.

William & Mary quarterback Darius Wilson threw 14 for 24, including a a 25-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage, for a total of 240 passing yards and a career-high three touchdowns. Wilson also led the team in rushing yards with 89.

Wideout JT Mayo caught two passes, both of which went for touchdowns and Tight End Sean McElwain caught just one pass — a 48-yard touchdown. Two William & Mary players made it into the end zone on the ground — Donavyn Lester once and Bronson Yoder twice.

The Tribe’s offensive line, who ranked eighth in the nation for fewest sacks allowed, didn’t allow a single sack the entire game.

“In the playoffs, you’ve got to be at your best. And we were at our best today,” said William & Mary Head Coach Mike London.