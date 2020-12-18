With Lawrence back Clemson-Notre Dame meet for ACC title

FILE – Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) fends off Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) on his way to a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the Clemson Tigers in a thrilling 47-40 shootout earlier this season. The big question now is if they can do it again. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The stage is set for a marquee Top 25 showdown in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game this weekend. Everyone watching will be eager to see if Notre Dame can upend Clemson again now that the Tigers have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence back in the lineup. The Fighting Irish beat Clemson in a thrilling 47-40 double overtime shootout earlier this season with Lawrence sidelined because of COVID-19. But with the projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina the Tigers are a 10 1/2-point favorite to clinch their sixth consecutive berth in the College Football Playoff.

