ODU leaving Conference USA for Sun Belt

BLACKSBURG, VA – SEPTEMBER 22: Wide receiver Travis Fulgham #7 of the Old Dominion Monarchs celebrates the victory against the Virginia Tech Hokies at S. B. Ballard Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va (WRIC) — Old Dominion University will be returning to the Sun Belt Conference this summer, moving from Conference USA, where the school has been since 2013.

The Monarchs won a total of seven conference championships during its time in Conference USA, including one in women’s golf and tennis, two in men’s soccer, one in men’s tennis, one in men’s basketball and one in baseball.

ODU was previously part of the Sun Belt from 1982-1991, and their women’s basketball team won five conference titles, appeared in eight NCAA tournament and won a National Championship in 1985. The men’s basketball team won two conference titles and appeared in three NCAA tournaments in that same time frame.

ODU joins the ten current football-playing schools in the Sun Belt: Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, Texas State and Troy.

The University of Southern Mississippi and Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia are also making the move from Conference USA to the Sun Belt. Another Virginia School, James Madison University, will be officially making their move to the Sun Belt from the Colonial Athletic Association on July 1.

In 2020, the Sun Belt’s football teams had an FBS-leading 21 wins against non-conference teams and a 3-0 record against Big 12 Conference teams. Two schools, Coastal Carolina and Louisiana, finished the season ranked in the top 25.