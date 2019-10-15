Breaking News
Nelson wins ‘8 Sports Blitz’ player of week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – After a major contribution in a key win, Monacan’s Josiah Nelson is the latest ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Player of the Week.
Nelson carried 26 times for 161 yards and a touchdown as the Chiefs edged Midlothian, 21-20.
With the win, Monacan moved up to fourth in Region 4B and is on track to host a playoff game.

