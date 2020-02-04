New facility, but same approach for VCU baseball

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The VCU Rams won last year’s Atlantic 10 regular season baseball title and have a brand-new Performance Center, but head coach Shawn Stiffler isn’t resting on his laurels by any stretch.

“Work wins championships. Plain and simple,” Stiffler said. “We’ve won a lot of championships here before we had a hitting facility, before we had Rapsodo, before we had Trackman, before we had big-screen TVs.”

VCU brings back seven of nine starters from last year’s 39-19 team, but there is still plenty of work to do.

“Just because we are returning doesn’t mean anything,” Stiffler said. “I tell the group all the time that there is a difference between four years of experience and one year of experience four times.”

This one year of experience begins on Feb. 14 at Charlotte. VCU is also hosting the Atlantic 10 tournament at the Diamond this year.