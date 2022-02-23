SALEM, Va. (WRIC) — New Kent High School won its 4th consecutive wrestling team championship on Saturday in Salam, Virginia.

This is an accomplishment that no other Central Virginia high school has ever achieved before.

It took “a lot of hard work and a lot of preparation” according to Head Coach John Goodbody. “There was a little adversity,” he said, “but ultimately, the kids went out there and performed.”

Goodbody sounded proud, reflecting on the performance of his students, “It was a big team effort from a big team family.”

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) wrestling championships were held at Salem Civic Center on Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19.