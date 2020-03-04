New Richmond pro women’s basketball team debuts this spring

(WRIC) — Did you know that a brand new women’s professional basketball league begins this May?

The Women’s Professional Basketball Association (WPBA) opens their inaugural season in a few months with a team right here in central Virginia: The Richmond Roadrunners.

“We’re gonna pretty much act like the G-League,” said Roadrunners head coach and owner Barvenia Wooten. “We’re gonna prepare these young ladies to get an opportunity to go to the WNBA or go overseas to get contracts.”

Wooten, a member of the Virginia Union Hall of Fame and 1983 National Champion, will lead Richmond as one of 9 teams in the WPBA.

“We’re kind of like the new kid on the block,” said Wooten comparing Richmond to the other teams. “Some of the teams that joined the league, they were a part of another women’s basketball league.”

Richmond is still in the process of filling out their roster and will play their home games at Henrico High School.