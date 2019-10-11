New Virginia Tech coach Young part of Tip-Off Event

Virginia Tech’s Ahmed Hill (13) is surrounded by his teammates after scoring against Highpoint during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Westin Richmond felt like a little corner of Blacksburg tonight as the Richmond Hokie Club held its 22nd annual Basketball Tip-Off Event tonight.



Men’s and women’s basketball coaches and players, as well as Hokies brodcaster Jon Laaser, were in attendance to preview the upcoming seasons.



It’s a new era on the men’s side, as Mike Young takes over for Buzz Williams as head coach.



“Well, there are so many Hokie fans in the Richmond area and I have always had great admiration for this city and the people here,” Young said. “I have a lot of friends here in Richmond, so to make it down and see a lot of Hokies is a lot of fun!”

Both Virginia Tech basketball teams tip off on November 5. The men dive right into ACC play at Clemson, while the women host St. Francis (Pa.).