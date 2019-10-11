New Virginia Tech coach Young part of Tip-Off Event

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Westin Richmond felt like a little corner of Blacksburg tonight as the Richmond Hokie Club held its 22nd annual Basketball Tip-Off Event tonight.
Men’s and women’s basketball coaches and players, as well as Hokies brodcaster Jon Laaser, were in attendance to preview the upcoming seasons.
It’s a new era on the men’s side, as Mike Young takes over for Buzz Williams as head coach.
“Well, there are so many Hokie fans in the Richmond area and I have always had great admiration for this city and the people here,” Young said. “I have a lot of friends here in Richmond, so to make it down and see a lot of Hokies is a lot of fun!”
Both Virginia Tech basketball teams tip off on November 5. The men dive right into ACC play at Clemson, while the women host St. Francis (Pa.).