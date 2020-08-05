New Washington coach Ron Rivera pleased with Alex Smith’s progress

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Alex Smith isn’t practicing with the full squad at Washington Football Team training camp yet, but he’s impressed new head coach Ron Rivera.

“He’s looked good, he really has. I’ll be honest, I was pleasantly surprised to see how far along he is,” Rivera said. “It’s been exciting to watch his progression. He’s working on stuff on the side with the trainers, he’s trying to mirror all of the activity that the other QBs are doing with Kenny (Zampese) and Scott Turner. He gets a chance to work on all of those techniques and he’s looked very fluid, he really has.”

But will Smith, who hasn’t played since breaking his leg against Houston in 2018, compete with the returning Dwayne Haskins and new addition Kyle Allen for playing time?

“I can envision it. The big thing is if he can do the things that we need him to do that he needs to do to help himself on the football field, he’ll be part of the conversation, most definitely,” Rivera said.

“He’s done some really good things last week, he went through all four workout days… had no residual effect the next morning, which is always important because the next day, they usually tell us. He comes down and he’s just raring to go. We’ll see how he is this week and we’ll go from there.”

Smith has been cleared by his surgeons for football activities, but was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after reporting to camp last week.

That prevents him from practicing fully but also means he doesn’t take up a roster spot yet.