NFL Draft, broadcast to have different feel

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The fanfare around the NFL Draft will be different this week.

Social distancing due to COVID-19 means that the league’s annual celebration, which was to be held in Las Vegas this year, has been converted to a virtual draft.

Instead of players going on stage and getting hugs from commissioner Roger Goodell, they’ll have to celebrate remotely.

And that means the TV coverage has had to adjust, too.

“We are going to be very conscious and aware of why we are doing it this way,” ESPN’s Trey Wingo, who will host the broadcast, said. “We are doing a lot to try and raise money for those affected by COVID-19 and we are going to acknowledge the circumstances that put us here, but at the end of the day people are going to get drafted and we are going to talk about it. And we are going to try to make that part of it as normal and fun as possible.”

The NFL Draft will air on WRIC beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.