NFL planning for normal schedule, but with changes for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The NFL plans to release a normal schedule this week, with games starting on Thursday, Sept. 10 and running through the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.

But due to COVID-19, the league and its teams are planning on several safety measures.

At Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the Dolphins have placed red dots on the ground leading to the gates to promote proper social distancing.

Dolphins CEO and president Tom Garfunkel said fans would also be required to wear masks to attend under their current plan.

“We would have times to come in for security at different gates so people would be separated out in terms of when they enter the stadium. We would exit the stadium much like, you know, a church environment or something where each row exits so people aren’t filing out of the same time in a herd,” Garfunkel said.

The Dolphins are also considering limiting the maximum attendance to 15,000. The stadium is currently designed to hold 65,000.

Delaying the season or playing in empty stadiums are also among the many options on the table.