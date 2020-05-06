NFL plans schedule release, sports leagues looking for ways to return to games

(WRIC) — The NFL is currently in their offseason but COVID-19 has forced them into change.

From April’s draft behind held virtually, to planning for ticket refunds.

Thursday the NFL will release their 2020 schedule and is currently planning on a normal season, however, they have made the decision to cancel international games planned for London and Mexico City.

“After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the U.S., Mexico and U.K.,” said Christopher Halpin, an NFL executive vice president. “We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season.”

The NFL regular season begins in September but other leagues, like the NBA and NHL, are still hoping to wrap up their current season following March suspensions.

Meanwhile, Major League Baseball has been on pause since stopping Spring Training in March and are looking for ways to resume. Tony Clark of the MLB Players Association told ESPN that the MLBPA has “not received anything formal that details an actual plan” for resuming a season from MLB.

The KBO League (Korea Baseball Organization) opened their 2020 season Tuesday and could be a guide for Major League Baseball when it comes to playing games.

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA – MAY 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Home plate umpire wears a mask during the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) League opening game between SK Wyverns and Hanwha Eagles at the empty SK Happy Dream Ballpark on May 05, 2020 in Incheon, South Korea. The 2020 KBO season started after being delayed from the original March 28 Opening Day due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The KBO said its 10 clubs will be able to expand their rosters from 28 to 33 players in 54 games this season, up from the usual 26. Teams are scheduled to play 144 games this year. As they prepared for the new beginning, 10 teams managers said the season would not be happening without the hard work and dedication of frontline medical and health workers. South Korea is transiting this week to a quarantine scheme that allows citizens to return to their daily routines under eased guidelines. But health authorities are still wary of “blind spots” in the fight against the virus cluster infections and imported cases. According to the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 3 new cases were reported. The total number of infections in the nation tallies at 10,804. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

