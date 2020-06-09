NFL says no training camps away from home, leaving Richmond without Redskins in 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When the NFL told teams to keep training camps at home, that meant Richmond would not host the Washington Redskins Training Camp this summer.

When the team first came to Richmond in 2013, it was part of an eight-year contract. Now the final year will pass without a visit from the team or future plans to return to the facility built for the Redskins.

Redskins Park in Ashburn, Virginia, which previously hosted training camp and is the team headquarters, will hold camp this year instead of Richmond.

“We were looking forward to hosting the Redskins in Richmond this summer, but understand and respect the decision of the NFL to have all teams hold training camps at their home facilities. Public health and public safety must be our top priority–on and off the field. We wish the team good luck in its upcoming season.” From the office of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney

In April, the City of Richmond and Economic Development Authority announced an agreement with the team to eliminate the 2019 and 2020 payments to the Redskins, totaling $161,767.85.