WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The Atlanta Falcons have acquired free agent and former Washington Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke, according to NFL sources.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL tweeted early Tuesday morning stating, “The Falcons are signing former Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke… With plenty of starting experience, Atlanta adds a veteran to their QB room.”

The Commanders did not make the playoffs in the 2022 NFL season, finishing fourth in the NFC East division with a record of 8-8-1.

Heinicke split time as starting quarterback last season with veteran Carson Wentz, who was released by the Commanders earlier in the offseason.

Heinicke attended Old Dominion University from 2011 to 2014, leading the Monarchs before going undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft. He began his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent.