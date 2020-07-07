NFLPA pushes to scrap preseason games

FILE – In a Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 file photo, Eric Winston, president of the NFL Players Association, speaks at the annual state of the NFLPA press conference, in Miami Beach, Fla. NFL players have approved a new labor agreement with the league that features a 17-game regular season, higher salaries, increased roster sizes and larger pensions for current and former players. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – NFL Players Association president JC Tretter is pressing the league to eliminate preseason games for player safety.

Last week, the league reportedly decided to cut the number of games from four to two, taking out the first and fourth weeks of games to allow for more time in camp and before the first game of the regular season.

But Tretter said in a blog post Thursday, “Our normal return date for training camp is quickly approaching and we are still far from back to ‘normal.’ Our main concern is player safety, both in regard to preventing the virus’ transmission as well as preventing injuries after an extended and historically unique layoff.”

Camps are scheduled to begin on July 28 at team facilities.

Tretter said a joint committee was formed by the league and players and it recommended a full preseason with no games “designed to bring players up to full speed in a healthy way.”

Tretter said all the work the league and players have put in would be “wasted” if the proper safety measures aren’t taken, citing the 2011 lockout when Achilles injuries “more than doubled” and hamstring strains “went up 44%.”