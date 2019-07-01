NHL draft pick Zac Jones helps put Richmond hockey on the map

(WRIC) — Zac Jones still has goals to accomplish on the ice but his dream of playing in the NHL is one step closer.

The defenseman was recently selected in the 3rd Round of the NHL Draft by the New York Rangers and it’s something Jones will never forget.

“When I heard my name called, I don’t even know what I did,” said Jones. “I just blacked out for a second.”

Zac Jones (center) with family at the NHL Draft in Vancouver, BC, Canada

Jones, who is the first Richmond area native to be selected in the NHL Draft, spent many years with the Richmond Generals developing his game.

“The Generals they helped me so much,” said Jones. “It was awesome to have a team to be able to play for when I was younger. High level hockey.”

Zac Jones with the Richmond Generals

Last season Jones impressed with the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League where he was named Rookie of the Year.

Jones will attend and play hockey at UMass starting this fall.