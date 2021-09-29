Goals remain unchanged for Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two of the biggest prizes in sports are in the sights of Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin during the 2021-22 season.

“Win the Stanley Cup and Olympic gold,” Ovechkin said.

Both are in reach as the Capitals continue preseason workouts ahead of their Oct. 13 season opener against the New York Rangers.

“I certainly have a feeling from winning [the Stanley Cup in 2018],” Ovechkin said. “You just want it more and more.”

Ovechkin will make his preseason debut against New Jersey on Wednesday night.

He watched Sunday’s opener against Boston in the stands with his son, Sergei.

“Yeah, it’s very special,” Ovechkin said. “I have two boys and Sergei is already loving hockey. I hope when Ilya’s a little bit older he will love hockey as well.”

Ovechkin signed a five-year contract extension in the offseason.

“Obviously this is my second home. I’ve spent half my life here and done a lot of growing up as a person,” Ovechkin said. “I love it. I love this city, I love the people, and obviously I’m enjoying being here.”