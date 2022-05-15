DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time since 2019, the National Hot Rod Association Drag Racing Series returned to Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie.

The event was the seventh race of the 22-race season, kicking off on May 13 and finishing on Sunday, May 15.

(Photo: Forest Shelor 8News)

“The biggest part is not being here for two years,” said Ron Capps, the defending Funny Car champion and driver of NAPA Auto Parts Toyota Supra team. “And we know our fans that come out to this race track are rabid and they could not wait for the NHRA to come back. So it’s been a long time coming but we’re so glad to be back.”

(Photo: Forest Shelor 8News)

Fans were able to enjoy incredible racing in a variety of classes, including the thrilling action of the 11,000 horsepower, 330 mph nitro cars.

Qualifying took place Friday night and was followed by two days of non-stop racing action.

(Photo: Forest Shelor 8News)

“This is a race that draws from a lot of different areas,” Capps said. “Virginia Motor Sports Park has done a great job the last few years of making this place one of the best in the country.”