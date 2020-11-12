Nick Burd overcomes adversity to return to Matoaca as head boys basketball coach

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nick Burd has his dream job as the boys basketball head coach at Matoaca.

“Oh, it means more than words can really explain,” Burd said. “It’s the greatest feeling, the greatest opportunity. Pretty much the reason I started coaching was to be in this position right now.”

Burd was a star player for the Warriors, graduating in 2004. He had dreams of playing Division 1 basketball, but he was in a car accident while attending the Naval Academy Prep School.

“I didn’t get to finish at the academy but the things I learned there really helped as well,” Burd said.

The accident paralyzed Burd from the waist down, but didn’t dim his resolve to stay in the game.

“Take advantage of every moment,” Burd said. “One of the things I always say is, time is the only thing you can’t get back. I try to just enjoy every moment, whether it’s good or bad, and embrace the opportunities.”

Those are the lessons he will share with his players, especially during the uncertainty of the pandemic.

“The main thing I teach the kids is, control the things you can control,” Burd said. “We can’t control when we play or if we play but we can be prepared for when that day comes.”