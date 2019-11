In this March 30, 2019, photo, Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite (25) shoots during the first half of the men’s NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional final game against Purdue in Louisville, Ky. Diakite was a huge part of the win, but he’s still driven by The Loss. The 6-foot-9 redshirt senior says he will never forget, or cease to be driven by, Virginia’s loss to UMBC as the first No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament history to lose to a No. 16 seed. The defending national champions are young this season, but Diakite says they have some surprises in store. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)–The No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers began their title defense with a 48-34 conference road win over the Syracuse Orange on Wednesday.

Virginia held Syracuse to 23.4% shooting for the game and were led by 12 points and six rebounds from Mamadi Diakite.

Jay Huff (11 points, 12 rebounds) and Kihei Clark (10 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists) also had double-doubles for Virginia.