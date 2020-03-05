No. 12 Spiders look to continue historic start to the season

(WRIC) — You can’t have a better start to the season than Richmond women’s lacrosse. 6 games. 6 wins. Ranked 12th in the country.

A historic start for the program that has their first Top 20 ranking since 2008.

“We know that we deserve to be here and every day we’re working towards that,” said senior goalie Megan Gianforte.

A Richmond win last week over then No. 6 Virginia helped put the Spiders on a national map that the program hasn’t seen in years. Other teams know Richmond’s success of conference championships and NCAA Tournament appearances, but this start to the season has the Spiders at another level.

“It is really exciting,” said head coach Allison Kwolek. “For our upperclassman to see where they were their freshman year and sophomore year and how the program continues to get better and develop.”

“It feels so much better to be part of a program that builds into making a Top 20 school,” added Gianforte.

Junior defender Brittney Wright says that team culture makes is contributing to Richmond’s success along with their athleticism.

“There’s many people with skill,” said Wright. “We have a bunch of depth in our bench so that helps so much.”

Up next for Richmond: at Old Dominion, Saturday, 1 p.m.