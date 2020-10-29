No. 15 North Carolina is 2nd straight ranked opponent for Virginia football

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday’s 19-14 loss at No. 12 Miami was there for the taking for Virginia.

That’s good and bad: It’s frustrating for the Cavaliers, but shows they can hang with the ACC’s best.

“The yards as well as the time of possession, a lot of those things were pretty favorable,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “Not many big plays. The play with Terrell Jana was probably one of the main big plays in the game, Keytaon (Thompson) had some nice runs, so more methodical. The ground game was working well, the pass game was good in terms of short and intermediate, but not many significant chunks.”

Two trouble areas for UVA were better in the loss, too.

“The performance of the defense and the lack of turnovers really has been something that we’ve been targeting and that got us really close,” Mendenhall said. “And then miscues and penalties at the wrong time got in the way of it.”

Virginia will be home against another ranked team, No. 15 North Carolina, on Saturday at 8 p.m.

The Tar Heels bring a potent offense to Charlottesville, led by sophomore quarterback Sam Howell.

“That’s why it’s so great to have a returning quarterback every year. That piece, but man, if you happen to have running backs and receivers also, that’s a blessing,” Mendenhall said. “Rarely does it happen with that number of players coming back, so yes, I think they’re better (than last year) and I think that’s one of the main contributing factors for their success.”