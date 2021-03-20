No. 16 Norfolk State falls to top seed Gonzaga, 98-55

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 20: in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball Tournament held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 20, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. — The No. 16 Norfolk State Spartans were unable to pull the upset, falling to No. 1 overall seed and undefeated Gonzaga, 98-55, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.

Norfolk State made it into the field of 64 with a victory in the First Four game over Appalachian State on Thursday. They finish the year with a 17-7 record.

Corey Kispert led Gonzaga (27-0) with 23 points and five rebounds and Anton Watson scored 17.

Devante Carter and Kyonze Chavis scored 12 each for Norfolk State.

