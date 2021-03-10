No. 18 Hokies walk-off VCU in Game 1

BLACKSBURG – Kevin Madden hit an RBI single into left field in the bottom of the ninth to push No. 18 Virginia Tech baseball past VCU on Tuesday night, 10-9, at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park. With the walk-off win, the Hokies improve to 8-2 on the season.

Tech scored 10 runs on 15 hits. Lucas Donlon recorded his first home run as a Hokie and Cade Swisher got the first extra base hit of his career. Madden’s walk-off single scored Gavin Cross to push the Hokies to victory.



THE GAME



The Rams (5-6) scored five runs in the top of the second inning after a grand slam. Donlon brought in two runs in the bottom of the second with his home run. The Hokies scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning to bring the score to 7-6, while Tanner Schobel added another RBI to his total in the bottom of the sixth, then Swisher tied the game. Taking a tied ball game into the ninth, the Hokies were able to get Cross into scoring position for Madden.



Tech’s pitching staff threw 13 strikeouts on the day: Graham Firoved recorded two and Johnson was responsible for five. Matthew Siverling got his second win of the season.



NOTES



– Johnson had a night of career highs. He pitched 2.2 innings and threw five strikeouts, beating his previous record of three.



– Jack Hurley and Madden both recorded six at-bats in Tuesday’s matchup. Cross and TJ Rumfield followed with five and four, respectively.



– The Hokies had not beaten the Rams since April 2, 2013. The last time the two teams faced each other was in 2014.



UP NEXT



Tech will play Game 2 on Wednesday to finish the two-game series. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park.