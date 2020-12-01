No. 19 Richmond men’s basketball cancels Wednesday’s game after COVID-19 testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The No. 19 Richmond Spiders men’s basketball team has paused all team activities and canceled Wednesday’s game at the College of Charleston after results from COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

The move was made “in accordance with the guidelines of the CDC, Virginia Department of Health and our University medical professionals,” Richmond Vice President and Director of Athletics John P. Hardt said in a statement.

The news comes just two days after the Spiders picked up the program’s first-ever road win over a top-10 team at Kentucky, which propelled Richmond to its highest ranking in the Associated Press poll since 1957.

“Although we are extremely disappointed for our student-athletes, our coaches and our fans, the health and safety of our Spider student-athletes and staff must be our top priority. We will continue to follow the guidelines and protocols of the appropriate medical professionals. I know our athletics program, including our men’s basketball student-athletes, coaches and staff will continue to do an excellent job being proactive and following the appropriate protocols. They have all worked extremely hard to ensure the safest environment possible, so this current situation is especially frustrating,” Hardt said.

Richmond’s home opener against Furman on Saturday is still on as scheduled at this time.