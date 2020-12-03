No. 19 Richmond Spiders cancel Saturday’s men’s basketball game against Furman Paladins

Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard, left, shoots while defended by Kentucky’s Devin Askew during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday’s men’s basketball game between the No. 19 Richmond Spiders and the Furman Paladins has been canceled as Richmond continues to deal with COVID-19.

“The University of Richmond men’s basketball program will not play Saturday’s home opener against Furman as it continues to follow the guidance of University health officials and the Virginia Department of Health protocols. All team activities are paused at this time,” read the school’s statement in full.

The Spiders halted practices on Tuesday and canceled Wednesday’s game at the College of Charleston.

The shutdown comes after the Spiders won their first two games of the season, including the program’s first-ever road win over a top-10 team on Sunday against then-No. 10 Kentucky.

Richmond is next scheduled to play Northern Iowa on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Robins Center.