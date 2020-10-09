No. 19 Virginia Tech faces major test at No. 8 North Carolina on ABC 8

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After beating NC State and Duke to open 2020, No. 19 Virginia Tech faces its biggest test of the young season on Saturday, traveling to No. 8 North Carolina for a noon game that will air on ABC 8.

Hokies coach Justin Fuente is very aware of the threat that UNC sophomore quarterback Sam Howell presents. Howell passed for 38 touchdowns last season.

“Sam is a fantastic player, it’s easy to see that,” Fuente said. “Last year as a freshman, he showed incredible poise. I think an underrated aspect that he may not get enough credit for is his toughness.”

The Tar Heels have plenty of dangerous targets for Howell to throw the ball to as well.

“They have a lot of guys who have dynamic skill sets, so it’s not one person that you can just key out,” redshirt sophomore cornerback Nadir Thompson said. “It’s a pretty balanced set of receivers.”

Fuente expects UNC to use its run game to open up the pass.

“They’re not afraid to take the ball underneath. They’re not afraid to take what the defense gives them,” Fuente said. “I think in the long run that provides you opportunities to continue to push the ball.”

A win for Virginia Tech would be just the program’s fourth against a team ranked eighth or higher.