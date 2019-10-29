No. 2 JMU fighting complacency during bye week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The James Madison Dukes are ranked second in FCS and have won their last eight games, but first-year head coach Curt Cignetti is happy to remind his players that there is still plenty of work to be done.

“I think one of the challenges always is when you have success, there is the opportunity to be comfortable like everything is great and everything is going to work out,” Cignetti said. “I talked to the team about it a lot because as well as we are playing as a team, there is still improvement that can be made.”

James Madison is 5-0 in conference play and is alone in first place in the CAA. The Dukes return to action on Nov. 9 against New Hampshire at home. Richmond visits on Nov. 16.