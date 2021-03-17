No. 2 Richmond advances over Toledo in 1st round of NIT, 76-66

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Chris Mooney of the Richmond Spiders reacts during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Barclays Center on November 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tyler Burton and Jacob Gilyard each scored 18 points and the No. 2 Richmond Spiders advanced past the No. 3 Toledo Rockets, 76-66, in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday night at UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas.

“I’m really proud. That’s a really significant, emotional win,” Richmond head coach Chris Mooney said. “We’re facing adversity and for us to play as hard as we did, as well as we did, especially in the second half, was really special to me.”

Burton also had 10 rebounds and Nathan Cayo finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Spiders (14-8), who will face either No. 1 Saint Louis or No. 4 Mississippi State in the quarterfinals on March 25.

The Billikens and Bulldogs play on March 20.

Ryan Rollins had 18 points for Toledo (21-9).

“Toledo’s really good,” Mooney said. “That was quite a win.”

Richmond was playing without two starters, Blake Francis and Grant Golden, due to injuries.