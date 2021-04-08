No. 2 Thomas Dale advances to Region 6A title game over Franklin County, 41-31

Thomas Dale remains undefeated in the 2020-21 high school football season with a Thursday night win over Dinwiddie. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The second-seeded Thomas Dale Knights held serve in their Region 6A semifinal, defeating No. 3 Franklin County, 41-31, on Thursday night.

The first half was back-and-forth. Thomas Dale scored first on a touchdown run by DeAngelo Gray, but Franklin County answered with a touchdown pass from Eli Foutz to Josh Luckett.

The two teams traded touchdowns again, then Dewayne Calloway’s 51-yard TD run put Thomas Dale ahead, 20-14.

It was 20-17 at the half.

The Knights extended their lead to 28-17 on an Ethan Hamill run, then, after a Franklin TD, Jacob Seaborne ran the kickoff back 95 yards to give the Knights a two-possession lead.

Next, Thomas Dale will travel to No. 1 Oscar Smith, which blanked Grassfield, 48-0, also on Thursday night.