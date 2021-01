Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young, left, talks to guard Jalen Cone during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the fourth time in five meetings in Cassell Coliseum, No. 20 Virginia Tech had No. 19 Duke’s number.

The Hokies built a 12-point halftime lead and hung out to defeat the Blue Devils, 74-67.

Tyrece Radford scored 18 points to go with 12 rebounds and five assists to lead Virginia Tech and Keve Aluma added 17 points and seven rebounds.

Duke suffered its first ACC loss despite 22 points from Jeremy Roach.