No. 22 Texas’ defense holds off West Virginia, 17-13

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas stopped West Virginia on fourth-down passes into the end zone twice in the fourth quarter to allow the No. 22 Longhorns to escape with a 17-13 victory.

Texas overcame an offense that produced nearly 100 yards and 27 points fewer than its average. Sam Ehlinger completed just 15 of 31 passes for 184 yards, but he connected with Brennan Eagles for a 7-yard touchdown in the first quarter and with Jake Smith for a 33-yard TD in the third. Jarret Doege completed 35 of 50 for 317 yards for West Virginia but failed to throw a touchdown.

LATEST NEWS: