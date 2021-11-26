No. 22 UConn beats VCU 70-63 in OT for 3rd at Atlantis

In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) brings the ball up court as Connecticut’s Jalen Gaffney (0) reaches in during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Craig Lenihan/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — R.J. Cole scored 26 points, helping No. 22 UConn beat VCU 70-63 in overtime for third place at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Isaiah Whaley finished with 16 points for the Huskies, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in OT. He also had a punctuating three-point play with 4.5 seconds left.

In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, VCU guard Nick Kern (24) shoots as Connecticut Huskies guard Andre Jackson (44) defends during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Craig Lenihan/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)

In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins (24) and VCU forward Hason Ward (20) battle for a loose ball during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Craig Lenihan/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)

In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) drives to the basket past Connecticut guard R.J. Cole (2) during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)

Whaley had missed Thursday’s tournament game after briefly fainting following Wednesday’s double-overtime win against No. 19 Auburn.

Jayden Nunn scored 21 points for VCU. The Huskies shot just 33%. The Rams shot just 36%.