No. 25 VCU opens the season Tuesday at home vs. St. Francis

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After months of waiting No. 25 VCU men’s basketball tips off their 2019-2020 schedule Tuesday at home vs. St. Francis.

“You’re excited, you’re pumped up. It’s fun,” said VCU head coach Mike Rhoades. “Coming to work this morning and knowing that we’re a day away from opening the season…we’re looking forward to it, without a doubt.”

No. 25 VCU opens the season Tuesday night when Mike Rhoades and the Rams host St. Francis. pic.twitter.com/Cbh9VIDjWu — Kirk Nawrotzky (@KirkNawrotzky) November 4, 2019

Last season the Rams reached the NCAA Tournament but with a returning group of upperclassman and an exciting freshman class, VCU is looking to get even better.

“I thought we shot the ball better in preseason in live action,” said Rhoades when comparing to last year. “We all know if we play defense like we’re capable of and shoot the ball better than we did last year we’re going to be a better team. And with the schedule we have we need to be.”

VCU opens the season with 6 consecutive home games, highlighted by the return of former head coach Will Wade when LSU visits the Siegel Center November 13.