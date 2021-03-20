No. 4 Virginia upset by No. 13 Ohio in NCAA tournament first round, 62-58

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ben Vander Plas scored 17 points and the No. 13 Ohio Bobcats overcame a 28-27 halftime deficit, knocking the No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers out of the NCAA Tournament, 62-58.

Virginia was the defending champions after last year’s tournament was canceled, but they now have bowed out in the first round in two of the last three tournaments.

Sam Hauser led UVA (18-7) with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Virginia got within two points at 51-49 on a Trey Murphy III three-pointer with 2:52 left, but Ohio scored the next five points to put the game away.

Ohio (17-7) advances to the second round.