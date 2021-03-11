No. 5 VCU pulls away in 2nd quarter, beats No. 12 Davidson, 69-52

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Playing on their home floor in the Atlantic 10 tournament, the No. 5 VCU Rams out-scored the No. 12 Davidson Wildcats 21-10 in the second quarter and pulled away to win, 69-52.

Tera Reed led the way with 20 points, going 16-for-18 from the free throw line. She also had nine rebounds.

Taya Robinson hit four 3-pointers, several in the clutch, and tallied 18 points for the Rams; Chloe Bloom was also in double figures with 13 points.

Cassidy Gould scored 23 points for Davidson.

VCU will play No. 4 Rhode Island in the quarterfinals on Friday at 2 p.m. at the Siegel Center.

