Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell works the sideline during an NCAA college football game against South Florida, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Cincinnati. No. 8 Cincinnati’s game at Tulsa on Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among Bearcats players. The American Athletic Conference announced Thursday, Oct. 15, the game is being rescheduled for Dec. 5. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) – Gerrid Doaks rushed for a career-high 184 yards and one touchdown, Desmond Ridder ran for three scores and threw for another, and No. 6 Cincinnati rolled past Houston 38-10.

Doaks ran for the most yards by a Bearcats player since Mike Boone had 212 in 2014 against South Florida. Ridder rushed for 103 yards and threw for 162.

Cincinnati improved to 6-0 and extended its school-record home winning streak to 18 games. Houston is 2-3.

LATEST NEWS: