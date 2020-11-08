CINCINNATI (AP) – Gerrid Doaks rushed for a career-high 184 yards and one touchdown, Desmond Ridder ran for three scores and threw for another, and No. 6 Cincinnati rolled past Houston 38-10.
Doaks ran for the most yards by a Bearcats player since Mike Boone had 212 in 2014 against South Florida. Ridder rushed for 103 yards and threw for 162.
Cincinnati improved to 6-0 and extended its school-record home winning streak to 18 games. Houston is 2-3.
LATEST NEWS:
- Chesterfield Police cruiser hit by truck while responding to call
- StormTracker 8: Clear and cool tonight
- Florida upend Georgia 44-28 in ‘Cocktail Party’
- No. 6 Cincinnati rolled past Houston 38-10
- Local church aims to help community members release COVID-19 related stress with fall festival