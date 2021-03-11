No. 6 Richmond outlasts No. 11 George Washington in A-10 women’s tournament, 58-54

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Emma Squires scored a three-point play with 38 seconds left in overtime, starting a 6-0 run and carrying the No. 6 Richmond Spiders past the No. 11 George Washington Colonials, 58-54, in the second round of the Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament.
Squires scored 18 points and had eight rebounds for Richmond, while Kate Klimkiewicz added 15 points and 11 rebounds.
GW held Richmond to two fourth-quarter points to rally from a double-digit deficit. Mayowa Taiwo scored the tying basket and finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Richmond will play No. 3 Saint Louis in the semifinals on Friday at 8 p.m.