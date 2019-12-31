No. 9 Florida beats No. 24 Virginia in Orange Bowl, 36-28

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 30: Terrell Jana #13 of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrates with teammates after a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the first half of the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI, Fl. (WRIC) – Virginia’s first trip to a New Year’s Six bowl was a thrilling one, but the 24th-ranked Cavaliers fell to the No. 9 Florida Gators in the Orange Bowl on Monday night, 36-28.

Lamical Perine gave Florida (11-2) the lead with a 61-yard touchdown run, but Virginia (9-5) answered with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Perkins to Terrell Jana.

Perine then caught a 16-yard TD from Kyle Trask only for Perkins to respond with his second TD, this time to Hasise Dubois from nine yards out early in the second quarter.

Florida led 24-14 at the half thanks to a 23-yard Evan McPherson field goal and Perine’s third touchdown, then added another McPherson field goal in the third quarter.

Perkins threw his third touchdown of the night, a 7-yard pass to Joe Reed early in the fourth quarter, to cut the deficit to six points, but a Trask rushing TD, an interception and a third McPherson field goal proved too much to overcome.

Perkins and Dubois connected for a 2-yard score with 38 seconds to go, but the Gators recovered the onside kick.

Perkins completed 26 of 38 passes for 323 yards with four touchdowns and one interception for UVA, while Perine carried the ball 13 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns and also had five receptions for 43 yards and a score for Florida.