No. 9 UVA hosts Stony Brook Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – DECEMBER 07: Head coach Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers calls to his team in the second half during a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at John Paul Jones Arena on December 7, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Stony Brook (7-5) pays a visit to face No. 9 Virginia (8-1).

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Virginia hosts Stony Brook in a non-conference matchup. Stony Brook fell 82-78 at Providence on Saturday. Virginia is coming off a 56-47 win at home over North Carolina on Dec. 8.

SUPER SENIORS: Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff and Braxton Key have combined to score 55 percent of all Cavaliers points this season, though that figure has dropped to 46 percent over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kihei Clark has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for five field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Stony Brook is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Seawolves are 1-5 when opponents score more than 63.

STREAK STATS: Stony Brook has dropped its last three road games, scoring 67.3 points and allowing 76 points during those contests. Virginia has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 57.6 points while giving up 40.8.

STINGY DEFENSE: Virginia has held opposing teams to 44.2 points per game this year, the lowest figure among all Division I teams.