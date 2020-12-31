No formal recommendation on winter sports participation in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia High School League winter sports season begins Jan. 4, and student-athletes representing Hopewell High School will be competing. But that could change.

Hopewell Schools superintendent Dr. Melody Hackney on Thursday told the school board she wasn’t prepared to make a formal recommendation on winter sports participation, but she is allowing the teams to move forward with the beginning of the season for the time being.

Hackney said she would like to speak face-to-face with student-athletes and coaches at Hopewell High School. In addition, Hackney told school board members she plans to speak to Petersburg superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin regarding their vote on Dec. 30 to reverse a decision to opt out of the winter season.

Public comment regarding winter sports participation was welcomed, and all the comments submitted were read aloud prior to the meeting being adjourned.