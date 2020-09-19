No guarantees, but Joey Logano optimistic entering NASCAR playoff race at Bristol

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Joey Logano hasn’t mathematically clinched his spot in the Round of 12 yet, but he’s in great position entering the final race of the first round of the NASCAR playoffs on Saturday at Bristol at 7:30 p.m.

Logano sits fourth in the standings and will begin the race on the front row next to pole-sitter Brad Keselowski.

He won two of the first four races of the season, but hasn’t visited Victory Lane since NASCAR returned from the pandemic.

He feels he’s getting close, though.

“Momentum is confidence and I feel like we’re pretty close to where we were at the beginning of the year when we were able to click off those wins,” Logano said. “I feel like our speed is in those positions to where, with the right situations, the right decisions, our strategy, things like that, we can put ourselves in the winning spot again, just like we were. So I feel good about that. I feel like we’re very confident as a race team right now.”

Logano led 45 laps and finished third at Richmond Raceway last weekend.