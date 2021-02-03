No NCAA winter championships for Randolph-Macon, rest of Division III

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The NCAA has announced that its Division III championships in men’s and women’s basketball, swimming, indoor track, ice hockey and wrestling have been canceled due to lack of participating schools, a move that directly affects Randolph-Macon and its No. 1-ranked men’s basketball team.

“The Division III Administrative Committee, acting on behalf of the Division III Management and Presidents Council, approved the recommendation from the Division III Championships Committee to cancel all winter championships,” the NCAA said in a press release. “During its review of the declaration data, the Championships Committee determined participation numbers in all nine winter sports are well below the established threshold to provide a national championships experience. These established thresholds are 60% for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and men’s and women’s indoor track and field, and 70% for men’s and women’s ice hockey and wrestling.”

The decision does not prevent teams from continuing their seasons or playing for conference championships.

Both the Yellow Jacket men (5-0) and women (4-0) are undefeated. The basketball season didn’t begin in Division III until January 20.